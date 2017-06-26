Kindred Home Health and Hospice and Quail Park of Granbury are partnering to help senior citizen’s stay cool this summer.

“Lots of seniors face health issues related to heat, but don’t have the resources to ensure they’re protected from the summer weather,” said Michelle Bridier, home health specialist with Kindred.

New fans can be dropped off between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at Kindred At Home located at 1715 S. Morgan St. Donors will be able to pick up a brisket baked potato meal and meet the Kindred staff. All donated fans will be given to Mission Granbury for dispersion, Bridier said.

For more information, contact Kindred at 817-573-7830.