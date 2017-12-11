Donations continue for Weekend Food for Kids program

Organizers hope to reach a goal of $25,000 by year’s end to fund the Weekend Food for Kids program in the coming year. The program provides food for children who may have little food at home over the weekend. The food is discretely distributed at schools. Donations pay for the food. The Weekend Food for Kids program and the Monthly Community Pantry are under the umbrella of the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors nonprofit agency. Donations can be mailed to Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, P.O. Box 866, Granbury, Texas 76048.