How to donate to Harvey relief

Several relief efforts are underway across Hood County. Here’s how to give and get involved.

• Wednesday only: Revolver Brewing and the Granbury Chamber are sending several truckloads to South Texas. Revolver and Miller Coors are providing truckloads of bottled water and the Chamber is collecting other needed items.

Accepting: packaged snacks, crackers, canned goods, sports drinks, paper products, toiletries and hygiene products, and cases of bottled water. All items should be wrapped, bagged, or boxed for transit.

Not accepting bedding or clothing.

• Southside Baptist Church will be heading south Monday, Sept. 4 with baby supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Accepting: diapers, wipes, formula and small baby items. Bring to the church at 910 Paluxy Road. The church is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Call 817-366-4377 for more information, or to drop off items on Saturday or after hours.

• StoneWater Church has partnered with The Sportsman’s Church in Victoria to deliver supplies to that community. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Granbury campus and during services at other StoneWater campuses including Tolar, Cleburne and Weatherford.

Accepting: clothing, non-perishable food and baby food, bottled water, mosquito spray, laundry detergent, toiletries, chainsaws and 50/1 chainsaw fuel, bedding, Bibles, bleach and cleaning supplies, and money. Monetary donations can also be made at www.stonewaterchurch.com/hurricane-relief/.

• StoneWater Church is organizing mission trips to Victoria. Other churches can organize mission trips to Victoria by texting the name of the leader and the number of people willing to serve to 361-212-7374.

The Granbury Chamber of Commerce compiled this list of places accepting donations:

• Granbury Villa Rehab & Nursing, 817-219-2566 or 817-279-7600

Accepting baby items (diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, etc.), animal food (dogs and cats), bottled water, snacks (packaged).

Not accepting money.

• H-E-B, 3804 East Highway 377

Accepted: Monetary donations through the “tear pad” campaign.

• United Way

Monetary donations to assist Harvey victims can be made through a link on the United Way of Hood County website homepage, directly to the United Way of Greater Houston. Go to www.unitedwayhoodcounty.com and click on Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

• The Texas Diaper Bank, https://texasdiaperbank.networkforgood.com/projects/33717-change-a-life

Accepting monetary donations online for baby supplies.

• SPCA of Texas, https://www.spca.org/news_hurricane-harvey

Accepting monetary donations and foster pet parent applications.

• City of Dallas, 15660 North Dallas Parkway

Accepting diapers, baby wipes, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, baby formula and volunteers to receive donations.

• American Red Cross, 1-800-733-2767 or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

• Salvation Army, 1-800-725-2769

Call 214-525-7200 or 214-525-7044 to donate through the CBS Radio DFW stations.

• Houston Food Bank, 832-369-9390

• Galveston Food Bank, 409-945-4232

• Southeast Texas Food Bank. 409-839-8777

• Central Texas Food Bank, 512-282-2111