After deliberating for about five hours, jury members stated they were hopelessly deadlocked in a domestic violence trial Wednesday. Judge Ralph Walton Jr. declared the case a mistrial on Wednesday at 11 a.m., allowing the defendant, Donald Robert Cooper Jr. to return home to San Antonio.

“I’m very happy because I think we had a good jury and justice was done,” said Angie Hadley, who represented Cooper at the trial.

In the case of a mistrial, the defendant may be tried again or charges can be dropped. Cooper is charged with assault on a family member, impeding breathing or blood flow for an incident that was reported on Dec. 28, 2015.