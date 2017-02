The Hood County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help. The public is urged to call if they have contact information for the registered owner or driver of a 1998-2004 dark-colored (possibly green) Dodge Dakota pickup truck. This person may have information related to the fatal hit and run of Martine Turrey that occurred on Monday morning on Tin Top Highway. Call the Hood County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 817-579-3307 or report it to Crime Stoppers at 817-573-TIPS.