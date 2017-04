Around 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 6600 block of Ashley Ct, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Levi Coy Davis, 24 of Granbury, had a verbal argument with his 22-year-old girlfriend, Rose said. No one was assaulted during the argument. Davis was found to be in possession of 46.3 grams of marijuana wax and more than 7 ounces of marijuana, Rose said.