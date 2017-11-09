Distracted driving ends in head-on collision

Distracted driving resulted in a man colliding head-on with a trash truck Wednesday morning, according to the driver’s statement to Texas Highway Patrol. That driver, Michael Halder, 31, of Granbury, was flown to a Fort Worth hospital with serious injuries, according to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Dub Gillum.

The driver of the trash truck was uninjured, Gillum said.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning on State Highway 144 near the entrance to Rock Harbor. Halder told troopers he was distracted and drove across the center turn lane and into oncoming traffic, Gillum said.