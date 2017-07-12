Old records sent a Hood County woman on a quest for answers and opened a window into her grandfather’s past. Jennifer Asante-Wiredu grew up knowing her grandfather, Andrew Szuhay, served in World War II, was part of the fighting on Iwo Jima and had been awarded a Purple Heart, but that was about it.

A Times magazine article about World War II included a group photo of Marines on Iwo Jima sparked a desire to know more, she said.

Szuhay had joined the Marines, trained as a paratrooper but ended up serving as a rifleman in Marine Company B, 1st Battalion, 26th Regiment, 5th Division, she found. The high water mark in her research came when she stumbled upon an Associated Press article in the Amarillo Globe-Times, printed on Feb. 20, 1970.

The story tells of 38 American veterans of the battle of Iwo Jima who traveled to Japan in 1970 to meet widows of the Japanese soldiers who died during that battle. One of the American veterans, a Pvt. Andrew Szuhay, told the reporter he hoped to return a Japanese medal he had picked up during the battle and had later stopped a bullet, saving his life.

“It was like a ghost from the past,” said Joann Szuhay-Boyer, Szuhay’s daughter and Asante-Wiredu’s mother.

The family is now hoping that documents Szuhay left behind when he died at age 58 in 1981 will help them access his government service record.

