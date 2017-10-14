Director returns to roots for latest Broadway show

Leading Granbury Theatre Company’s coming show has been a bit of déjà vu for director Luke Hunt.

His first memories of “Arsenic and Old Lace” are 40 years old, back when his mother checked out a radio play cassette from the San Bernardino public library. He even used stuffed animals from his grandparents’ house to stage the play, providing all of the voices on his own.

Now, he has returned to his early love and is directing the Granbury Theatre Company’s presentation of “Arsenic and Old Lace” that will run Oct. 20 – Nov. 5 at the Granbury Opera House as part of the Broadway on the Brazos season. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. A First Night reception will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Tickets are available at the GTC box office at 817-579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.