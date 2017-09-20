Deputy’s gun discharges during hunt for suspect

No one was injured when a deputies gun discharged while searching for a suspect, said Hood County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Deputies were in the 300 block of Cockatoo Road near Whipporwill Bay to serve the warrants on Justin Westerman, 24, who fled on foot, Rose said. Deputies searched a nearby home in the 300 block of Whippoorwill Drive that had an open door. As a deputy was switching the hand holding his gun to search a closet, the gun slipped and went off as he tried to recover it, Rose said.

Westerman has not been detained, Rose said. He is a white male, brown hair about 5-feet 9-inches and weighs about 188 pounds. If someone knows his location, call Crime Stoppers at 817-573-8477 or 911.