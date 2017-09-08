Deputy known for baby delivery dies

A Hood County and Tarrant County deputy resident known for helping Caleb and Destiny Hall deliver their daughter Evelyn Joy Hall has died.
Mark Diabold, a deputy in Tarrant County Constable office Pct 5, died Thursday of a heart attack, according to Ruben Garcia, Tarrant County Constable Precinct 5.
“Mark died in the line of duty, doing what he loved – training with the SRT Constable tactical team,” Garcia posted. “Deputy Diebold was something extremely rare in that he was such an honorable, dependable and compassionate man. This was someone who had never known an enemy nor ever met a stranger, he devoted his entire life to serving others.”