Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the 4400 block of Carter Courtt in Eastwood Village, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. During the investigation, 12.6 grams of methamphetamine was seized. Jose Michael Diaz, 32, was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony with a $50,000 bond.