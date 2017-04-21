Investigators dropped one of two charges against a Tolar man arrested for slapping his son and wife on Thursday.

When investigators reviewed the evidence against Randal Shane Cain, 37, they found insufficient evidence to charge him with a state felony for injury to a child, said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Cain had slapped his 10-year-old son in the back of the head, according to Rose.

“Parents are allowed to use corporal punishment,” Rose said.

Cain is still charged with a class A misdemeanor for family violence assault for slapping a phone out of his 30-year-old wife’s hand during the same argument, he said.