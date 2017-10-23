Deputies check in on registered sex offenders in Hood County

Ahead of the Halloween festivities, Hood County deputies and the US Marshal’s Office spent three days locating sex offenders registered in Hood County.

Approximately six sex offenders had violated the registration law and will be arrested in the near future, Rose said. The cases are under investigation by the Hood County Sheriff’s Office. As part of Operation Verify, 17 teams of three officers went out on Wednesday through Friday to make contact with the 148 sex offenders who have registered in Hood County, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

“I feel it’s important to make that one-on-one contact with the sex offender around Halloween to ensure the safety of our children in Hood County,” Deeds said.

Information about registered sexual offenders is available from the Texas Department of Public Safety website.