Deputies chase suspect into Tarrant County and back

Audley Theodore Williams, 42, of Granbury, fled from police during a traffic stop near Mike Brown Ford on Highway 377 East with two women in the vehicle, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Deputies chased him all the way to the first red light in Benbrook, he said, before Williams made a U-turn and headed back to Hood County. The chase ended when DPS Troopers spiked his tires west of Cresson on Highway 377, Rose said. Neither of the women were hurt during the chase.

Williams was arrested and charged with third-degree felonies for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unlawful restraint/ exposing a person to serious bodily injury. He also had three warrants out of Oklahoma for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.