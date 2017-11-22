Staying safe on the road this Thanksgiving

As Texans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding motorists to make safety a priority.

During the Thanksgiving weekend in 2016, DPS troopers issued 51,592 traffic citations and warnings. DPS patrols also resulted in 275 driving while intoxicated arrests.

DPS offers the following tips for safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday:

• Do not drink and drive.

• Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.

• Don’t drive tired. Plan ahead.

• Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained

• Ensure all cargo is secure.

• Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS and tow trucks on the side of the road.