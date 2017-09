The Hood County Democrats will host a forum for Granbury City Council candidates during its monthly meeting Thursday. The public is invited. Doors will open at Annex 1, 1410 W. Pearl St., at 6:30 p.m. The forum will begin at 7 and will end at 8:30. Place 4 candidates are incumbent Rose Myers and chamber board president Trish Reiner. Place 6 candidates are incumbent Mickey Parson and chamber ambassador Greg Corrigan.