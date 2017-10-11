Democrats to bring in Dan Patrick’s 2018 challenger

Democrat Mike Collier, who will be running against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in 2018, will be the guest speaker at next week’s meeting of the Hood County Democratic Club. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the DeCordova Bend Country Club. It will be free and open to the public. Collier, a CPA, is former CFO for a Texas oil company and former top aide to the chair of PricewaterhouseCoopers. He will speak on the effect that the Republican-led legislature has had on property taxes and school funding.