Demand for transit services grows

Getting around without a vehicle can be a challenge. That’s the gap a nonprofit company fills for hundreds of people each month, said The Transit System General Manager Derinda Long. The company has seen about a 16 percent increase in demand over the last year, she said.

Transit operates a fleet of 27 vehicles ranging from 18-passenger vans to sedans. They move passengers to, from and around Hood and Somervell counties. While best known for driving seniors and those with disabilities because of the range of lifts and easy-access vehicles, anyone can call to arrange a ride, she said. On a daily basis, riders use the Transit to get to work, shop, visit the doctor or go to the airport, she said.

Transit gets funding from state and federal programs for daily operations and new vehicles, but must match the funding with money generated through local contracts, Long said.

Trips are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so those seeking a ride need to call the company’s dispatchers at 817-573-0575 to arrange the ride, she said.

One-Way Rates

In Hood County, rates are based on pick up or drop off location that is farthest from the center of the county. Rates are based on the zone that address is located inside.

Zone 1: $6

Zone 2: $8

Zone 3: $10

Granbury to Fort Worth: $20.

Granbury to DFW Airport: $45

Granbury to Love Field or Dallas Medical District: $60

Hours

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Limited, prearranged trips on Saturday.

Transit is closed on holidays.