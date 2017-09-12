‘Dean’ Gray Peterson named Coming Home Queen

Patricia “Dean” Gray Peterson, a 1967 graduate of Granbury High School, will be honored as the Coming Home Queen at the GHS Homecoming festivities Sept. 25-27. Peterson, the daughter of the Charlie and Doris Gray, played basketball all four years of high school – on Lady Pirate teams coached by Shirley Hayworth.

Peterson was named the Hood County Sheriff’s Posse Sweetheart in 1966. After graduating from GHS, Peterson attended Weatherford College.

Ten years ago, she received a liver transplant due to an autoimmune disease – and received a new lease on life. The Coming Home Queen will be honored at halftime during the Granbury-Burleson football game Friday, Sept. 29.