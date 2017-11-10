After Dark group working to bring life to square at night

Granbury will be a little less dead after dark this Saturday, thanks to the efforts of local businesses.

Granbury After Dark is a cooperation with Granbury Live, the Opera House, Granbury toursism groups and businesses and four restaurants on the square that will stay open late to offer special after show menus for those leaving the shows or just not ready to shut down for the night, said Sam Houston, manager for Granbury Live.

So far, Farina’s Winery and Cafe, Christina’s Bistro, Ketzler’s Schnitzel Haus and Biergarten, and Eighteen Ninety Grille and Lounge have agreed to stay open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, he said.