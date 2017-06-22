U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is among four senators opposing the GOP senate leadership’s health care bill that was unveiled Thursday. In a joint statement issued by Cruz and fellow U.S. Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the lawmakers said they are in opposition of the plan “for a variety of reasons,” but are “open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor.” Texas’ other U.S. senator, John Cornyn, is supporting the bill.