Crime of the week

Hood County investigators are asking for help to solve a home burglary case.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the July 25 burglary of a house in the 1100 block of Hidden Cove Drive in Western Hills Harbor.

A suspect entered the home and removed personal items as well as electronics and alcoholic beverages.

To help the investigation, leave an anonymous tip with the Hood County Crime Stoppers by phone at 817-573-8477 or go online to www.hoodcountycrimestoppers.com.

Upon arrest and indictment, tipsters could receive an award of up to a $1,000.