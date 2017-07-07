Hood County Crime Stoppers and the Hood County Sheriff’s Office need help to solve a burglary. On Aug. 22, 2016, a suspect entered a golf cart garage in the 3900 block of Winding Way. The suspect stole a maroon 2013 Club Car golf cart valued at $6,500, a set of Callaway golf clubs and a blue Callaway golf bag valued at $2,000.

To submit an anonymous tip, call the Hood County Crime Stoppers at 817-573-TIPS (8477) or go online to the Hood County Crime Stoppers website www.hoodcountycrimestoppers.com. All tips remain anonymous. Upon arrest and indictment, tipsters could receive up to a $1,000.