Hood County Crime Stoppers and the Hood County Sheriff`s Office needs help solving a theft.

Sometime between Oct. 17 and Oct. 19, someone removed a Miller Welder from the rack at the power plant located in 8700 block of Wolf Hollow Ct., in Granbury.

The Miller Welder model XMT350 was green in color and value at $4,000.

To submit a secure tip, call the Hood County Crime Stoppers at 817-573-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.hoodcountycrimestoppers.com

The crime stoppers also have an app, http://p3intel.com/, available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

All tips remain anonymous. Upon arrest and indictment, tipsters could receive up to a $1,000 reward.