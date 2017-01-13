Light gray smoke billowed out of a residential structure fire Friday afternoon, rising to mingle almost indiscernible with the low-hanging rain clouds.

No one was injured in the fire near Tolar. At least three fire departments responded to an emergency call for a fully engulfed structure fire on Friday afternoon.

The home, located in the 4700 block of Paluxy Highway, appeared to have been empty when the fire started, said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

The fire was reported under control by 1:50 p.m.