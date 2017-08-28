Couple hoping someone will find their son’s urn

A Springfield, Missouri couple is hoping someone will help them find their son’s urn, which went missing between Springfield and Granbury.

Shawn and Jennifer Kemp and their daughter left Springfield on Thursday morning to attend a funeral in Texas, according to normantranscript.com.

They stopped in Tulsa, Norman and Ardmore before reaching Granbury. Shawn’s not sure where their son’s ashes went missing, but when they got home on Saturday they were nowhere to be found.

Shawn said they take Thade with them wherever they go.

“It’s not just an urn,” Jennifer told normantranscript.com. “He’s in there. That’s all I have on this Earth of him. We travel with him, we take him with us when we leave the house because you take your kids with you when you leave.”

Thade died shortly after birth. The blue, heart-shaped enamel urn is only about 3 inches across.

Anyone who finds the urn or knows of its whereabouts can contact Jennifer at [email protected]