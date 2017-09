The switch-over has officially happened. Tax Assessor-Collector Teresa McCoy’s office, as of Friday, is now collecting the county’s portion of property taxes instead of the Hood County Appraisal District. The HCAD is still handling city and school taxes, which means that people will be paying their tax bills at two locations. McCoy’s office is at Annex I, 1410 W. Pearl St. New tax statements will go out in October.