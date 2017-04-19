Hood County Animal Control is urging residents to use caution and update pet vaccinations after five rabid skunks were found in 2 months.

All five skunks submitted to the Texas Department of State Health Services for rabies tests in March and April came back positive, according to a press release from the Hood County Sheriff’s Office. The skunks were found within a 10-mile radius of the Lakeside Hills subdivision, encompassing most of southeast Hood County.

An infected animal may spread the disease by biting or scratching even before the onset of symptoms, so it is important to leave animals like coyotes, bats, foxes, raccoons, skunks, wild dogs and cats alone. If a wild animal is acting strangely or in a location where a person or pet can touch it, residents should call Hood County Animal Control at 817-573-4277 or sheriff’s dispatch at 817-579-3311.