County race could be hotly contested

Looks as if there may be some stiff competition for the Precinct 4 commissioner seat that Steve Berry will be vacating after serving three terms. A fourth candidate has announced a run for that seat. James Dickens, a former councilman and mayor pro tem for the city of Irving, is the latest contender to file treasurer paperwork. He follows Dave Eagle, William Jensen and Jay Pietsch. The candidates will have to file candidate paperwork by Dec. 11. Republican Party Chair Jim Logan said that Eagle and Jensen are working to get petition signatures that would allow the $750 filing fee to be waived. He said Thursday that he had been contacted by Dickens, but has not heard from Pietsch.