The Commissioners Court has approved the expenditure of up to $10,000 to buy cushions for the pews inside the second floor courtroom at the courthouse on the square. The elected officials hope that the cushions will help with the acoustics problem that is so bad they do not hold Commissioners Court meetings there. “We’re trying to fix it,” said County Judge Darrell Cockerham. Additional measures will be taken later to address the issue, he said.