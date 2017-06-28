At the recommendation of Elections Administrator Crickett Miller, county commissioners have decided not to move forward with the purchase of 120 new voting machines, which would have cost as much as $640,000. Miller had previously advocated for the purchase, but said that representatives of ES&S, whose voting machines the county has been using for the past 12 years, have offered to foot the bill for $10,000 worth of new “internal batteries.” They have also offered to help with other cost saving measures, she said.