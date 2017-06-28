County postpones voting equipment purchase

At the recommendation of Elections Administrator Crickett Miller, county commissioners have decided not to move forward with the purchase of 120 new voting machines, which would have cost as much as $640,000. Miller had previously advocated for the purchase, but said that representatives of ES&S, whose voting machines the county has been using for the past 12 years, have offered to foot the bill for $10,000 worth of new “internal batteries.” They have also offered to help with other cost saving measures, she said.

