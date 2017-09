As part of the switch-over that involves Tax Assessor-Collector Teresa McCoy taking over collection of the county’s property taxes from the Hood County Appraisal District, the Commissioners Court has hired the Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson law firm to handle delinquent accounts. The court also approved a 20 percent penalty for delinquent accounts dating back to 2002. The law firm will be paid through those penalties.