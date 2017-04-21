A discovery made by the Hood County Appraisal District that is related to a lawsuit filed against Gary Couch will result in five years of back taxes being assessed against the Granbury City Council member, according to Chief Appraiser Greg Stewart. The lawsuit was filed this week in district court by a woman who owns a condo at the Lodge of Granbury, where Couch’s company, GL Couch Properties, LLC, owns apartments. The back taxes are tied to two units that were allegedly created through a remodel. Couch called the lawsuit “frivolous.”