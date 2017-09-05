Council members side with colleague who threatened to sue city

After a lengthy and at times heated discussion during the Granbury City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday night, council members Mickey Parson, Tony Allen and Gary Couch refused to go against their colleague Rose Myers, who was granted concessions worth about $5,000 after threatening to sue the city over her daughter’s wedding. The event was originally scheduled for the Granbury Resort Conference Center, but was moved to another venue due to booking issues. Council member Tony Mobly, angry that City Manager Chris Coffman was put in a position to settle a claim brought by one of his bosses, asked for an agenda item calling for the council to “ratify” the perks, thereby stating publicly whether they found Myers’ threat of a lawsuit acceptable. Parson, Allen and Couch refused to express disapproval of the settlement, but all agreed that there needs to be a policy for addressing such situations in the future. “Our family meant no harm,” Myers said.