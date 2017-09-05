Council to discuss Myers’ lawsuit threat, settlement

At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Granbury City Council will decide whether to “ratify” the settlement approved by City Manager Chris Coffman after council member Rose Myers threatened to sue the city over her daughter’s wedding, which was originally scheduled for the Granbury Resort Conference Center. Coffman agreed to Myers’ demands for goods and services, which were valued at about $5,000. Council member Tony Mobly, angry that Coffman was placed in such a position, asked for the discussion. The vote will require other council members to take a stand for or against Myers’ actions.