Due to copyright restrictions, the Granbury Theatre Company is cancelling Sunday’s 6 p.m. “sensory sensitive” performance of “Shrek: The Musical,” which had been promoted as a special, modified performance for those with neurodevelopment disabilities. According to a notice about the cancellation posted on social media, the show must be cancelled in order for GTC to comply with its agreement with Music Theatre International. Tickets will be refunded. Following the announcement, several people posted their disappointment on Facebook. The “outburst and movement friendly” show was to be a first for the GTC, which wants to help those with special needs enjoy performances at the Opera House.