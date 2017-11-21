Convicted: Witnesses say burglar offered items to owner’s friend

A man was convicted last Thursday of taking items from a home and then trying to sell them to a friend of the home’s owner.

On Monday, Robert Darrell Winkles, 37, of Granbury, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation following 60 days in the Hood County jail for burglary. He will also have to pay a $25,000 restitution and attend drug counseling.

The burglary occurred on Feb. 11, 2015. Between the items stolen and the damage to his property, the victim Robert Thomas told the jury he had lost $30,000 because of the break-in.