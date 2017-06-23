The City Council this week adopted a policy mandating that any pay raises for executive employees – the city manager, city secretary, city attorney or municipal judge – be supported by the placement in personnel files of meeting minutes reflecting the council’s vote to approve the increases. Last week, Mayor Pro Tem Mickey Parson called for a July 5th public hearing on whether Mayor Nin Hulett violated the City Charter last October when he approved a pay raise for the city secretary without a council vote. Parson said at this week’s regular council meeting that he does not want the mayor removed from office over the misstep, and Hulett apologized for the error.