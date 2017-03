Congressman Mike Conaway (R-Midland) said that he supports President Donald Trump’s plan to allow states to impose work requirements for some Medicaid recipients as long as the requirements are imposed on those who are “able-bodied, under a certain age and with no dependants.” Conaway said that the American Health Care Act, which will be voted on by the House on Thursday, will offer Americans a choice and will impose no penalties on those who do not purchase health insurance.