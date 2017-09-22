Conaway has second close call in three months

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway – who was at a GOP baseball practice in Virginia in June when a gunman injured five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise – escaped injury again on Thursday when a semi truck careened across a median on a frontage road of Highway 59 in El Campo. The semi dragged an SUV that was carrying support staff and was part of a government caravan. Two of Conaway’s staffers, as well as an employee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, were taken to a hospital and later released, according to media reports. The group – which included Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who also was unhurt – was surveying agriculture production damaged by Hurricane Harvey. Conaway is chair of the House Agriculture Committee.