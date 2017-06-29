U.S. Rep. Mike Conway and House Speaker Paul Ryan were among GOP lawmakers who reacted Thursday to tweets by President Donald Trump that sparked a new storm of controversy. The tweets referred to the “poorly rated” MSNBC show “Morning Joe” and its co-hosts, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. Trump called the pair disparaging names and referred to an alleged encounter with Brzezinski during which “she was bleeding badly from a face-lift.” The tweets sparked outrage, particularly regarding Trump’s treatment of Brzezinski, a woman. “I’m disappointed,” Conaway, who represents District 11, said in a statement to the Hood County News. “The language the president used in his tweets this morning is certainly inappropriate and not the manner in which I would choose to speak.”