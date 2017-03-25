Congressman Mike Conaway (R-Midland) released a statement after President Trump asked Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday to cancel that day’s scheduled vote on the American Health Care Act, the Republicans’ replacement to President Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA). “Our county deserves a health care system that does not lead with bureaucratic mandates and costly penalties, but rather with empowering families and individuals to make the health care choices that work best for them,” the statement reads. “Obamacare is still a deeply flawed law, and while I am extremely disappointed that we were not able to repeal Obamacare today, this is certainly not the end of the conversation.”