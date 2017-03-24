The quality of air in Hood County has been of concern to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which intends to lump Hood into the DFW non-attainment area. Being under the “non-attainment” umbrella will have economic consequences, including more costly car inspections and losing industries that otherwise might have come here. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Commissioners Court will hear a presentation from Michelle McKenzie, air quality program manager for the Hood County Clean Air Coalition. She will provide an ozone update and other information related to clean air efforts in Hood County.