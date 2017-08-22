Commissioners table vote, but will likely approve move to courthouse

With two commissioners not being present to vote, the three remaining members of the Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to table a decision on whether to move commissioners offices from Annex I to the courthouse. Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Berry was attending training in Austin, and Precinct 2 Commissioner Steve Barton missed the meeting for medical reasons. Precinct 3 Commissioner Bruce White has suggested the move to give Tax Assessor-Collector Teresa McCoy much-needed room to expand her offices.