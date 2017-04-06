The county on Thursday held the first of what will be several public workshops to determine whether and how to expand the Hood County Library. The price tag for the design submitted by architect Alan Magee is $5 million, but that was including everything that library advocates are wanting. There are less costly options, and Magee was asked by county commissioners to provide as many as five within the next two to three weeks. Whether the expansion question goes before voters in November will have a lot to do with whether the Commissioners Court decides that the $5 million option is best.