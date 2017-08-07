The Commissioners Court has cancelled a workshop that was to be held Monday morning to hear from representatives of several law firms interested in handling the collection of delinquent taxes for the county. County Judge Darrell Cockerham said the court instead is putting out a call for RFQs – Requests for Qualifications. County officials are needing to determine how to collect delinquent taxes now that Tax Assessor-Collector Teresa McCoy will be handling the collection of county taxes instead of the Hood County Appraisal District.