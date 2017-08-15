Coming to a newspaper stand near you: Aug. 16

Two drivers died in a head-on crash Monday night. You can find out more about the drivers and what happened in the Aug. 16 edition of the Hood County News that will be in stands tomorrow.

In this edition, you can also find:

• The thrill of a deal: Elementary students learn their classroom assignments.

• Investigators are still looking into the death of a Granbury man found dead in the lake over the weekend. Here’s what we know so far.

• GISD’s truancy officer is preparing to make sure students make it to class this year. Get familiar with Officer Harris and truancy laws in this important back-to-school subject.

• Football is back in the discussion. Our sports editor took a look at what fans can expect from Tolar and Granbury teams this year.

Don’t forget, there’s more than updates online. You can read Hood County New’s full range of content online with a paid subscription.