Comic books heroes fighting for good over evil and victory at the end. But the characters and the industry also have a complex cultural history. Two local women want to help readers straighten out the story.

Kylie Donald, 25, and Ashleigh Siegler, 24, want to bridge that gap. The pair will teach Comicology 101, a four-part class on everything a person needs to know about comics. The free classes begin at 4 p.m. each Saturday in August at the Hood County Library, 222 N. Travis St. in Granbury. Attendees are welcome to attend any or all of the four classes. The class is open to all ages.

Comics not only entertained youth but talked about issues of their day like patriotism, the complexity of evil, and sometimes even socially taboo things like drug use at the request of the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare in 1971, Donald said. The class will focus on the main DC and Marvel comic characters, with special attention paid to the development of characters featured in movies or popular series either recently produces or coming soon, the women said.