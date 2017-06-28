A rusty old object John Henry Luton found in his father-in-law’s garage sparked memories for many Hood County News readers.

The main object is about 7 inches tall by 6 1/2 inches wide. It appears to have two arms forming a right angle with a hole at the angle in which the second object shaped like a spike could fit.

The item is a shoe repair form according to residents who remember their fathers using them. They were called by many names in different households including shoe hasp, shoe horn, shoe last or cobblers anvil.

Each end of the main piece is a different size to fit different size shoes, she said. The ends were shaped to be slid inside the shoe to provide a hard surface to drive taps, or metal plates, onto the bottom of the sole to reinforce worn places, Hood County News reader Gwen Williams explained. James Dixon suggested each side might be shaped for the left and right foot. The second spike-like piece Luton found was used to work on the heel of the shoe, Ray Myers explained. The main piece would be laid on its side, the spike inserted into the hole and the heel positioned for repair, he said.

“After that, there started to be shoe repair in town, and we didn’t think 15 miles was too far to drive,” 87-year-old Louis Luersen said. “Later in life, we used it for a doorstop.”

If you have historical or odd items around your home or business that you would like to know more about, send a photo and a short description to the Hood County News.

If you recognize an item or have an idea how it was used, give us a call or an email explaining what you know about the object and how you learned it so we can share the information in a future issue of the paper.

Include a city and contact information in case we need to contact you for more information.